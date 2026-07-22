NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offenses approaching training camp

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys come in at No. 5 in our power rankings, sporting one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. Running back Javonte Williams had a breakout season, earning his first 1,000-yard season on the ground, and the elite wide receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both crossed the 1,000-yard mark.

The Cowboys ranked 7th in points and 2nd in yards, also ranking 2nd in passing yards and 9th in passing yards. This offense was able to do everything and should be able to continue doing everything in 2026.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle ranked 3rd in points per game in the 2025 season, winning the Super Bowl and landing at the No. 4 spot in our power rankings. The Seahawks also ranked 8th in total yards. Seattle was able to run and throw the ball, but there may not have been a better team at throwing the ball down the field than Seattle.

This unit also featured the Offensive Player of the Year in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, so this unit deserves some love.

3. Buffalo Bills

No one ran the ball more efficiently in the 2025 season than the Buffalo Bills, gaining 2,714 yards on the ground. They were the only team to cross the 2,700-yard mark on the fround, and they were nearly 300 yards above the Bears, who ranked 3rd in total rushing yards.

Buffalo will always be able to throw the ball as long as Josh Allen isn't regressing, so that goes without saying. The Bills also ranked 4th in points per game and get the No. 3 spot in our power rankings.

The offensive line is overwhelming elite in the run game, and Allen himself is a total weapon who is able to flip an entire game at the snap of a finger.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions come in at No. 2 in our power rankings and are one of the most talented offenses in the NFL, ranking 3rd in total yards, 5th in points, and 3rd in passing yards.

Why I love the Lions offense so much is because of how long they have been able to sustain this success and how talented the unit is overall. And even in a down year where the offense was a bit iffy at times, the Lions were still able to score a ton of points.

This unit could rank No. 1 in 2026 if we did this ranking again when the new season starts.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking 1st in total yards, 1st in points, and the only team in the NFL to score at least 30 points per game, the Los Angeles Rams are the top team in our power rankings, and it really should not be controversial at all to rank them as such.

The Rams also had the MVP in Matthew Stafford and two elite wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Overall, it's the best unit in the NFL, and the numbers back it up.