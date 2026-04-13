NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best GMs as the draft approaches

6. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

What's not to like with the Texans roster? Nick Caserio seems to always be making a deal for someone, and this offseason, he added two key starters along the offensive line in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith.

On paper, Houston has a top-5 roster and did have the best defense in the NFL last year. Whether it's outstanding free agency deals or NFL Draft hits, Caserio makes this job look easy. The Texans have won double-digit games three years in a row now, but an appearance in the AFC Championship Game continues to elude them.

5. George Paton, Denver Broncos

Suddenly, the Broncos are a juggernaut, but where George Paton wins is in the NFL Draft. All across the Broncos roster, you can see NFL Draft talent, and not all in the first round, either. Starters like Riley Moss, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, Luke Wattenberg, and Troy Franklin were all taken outside of the first round.

But Paton has done well in free agency as well and has presided over a team that has won 24 regular season games the past two seasons.

4. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

Injuries have derailed the Lions seasons the past two years, but Brad Holmes' job as the teams GM remains nearly unmatched. Detroit had a solid tenure atop the NFC North before this year, but they still did finish with a winning record.

There isn't much that Holmes can't do, and no one would be shocked if the Lions won, let's say, 13 games in 2026 and returned to the top of the divsion.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Consistently an aggressive GM and a Super Bowl champion, Les Snead is third in our power rankings. The Rams secondary was a huge issue down the stretch in 2025, but Snead fixed it quickly with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Snead's successes in the NFL Draft alongside Sean McVay have been out of this world, too.

2. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman has won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and has appeared in another. Perhaps the most aggressive GM of this generation, Roseman's squad has emerged as an 'every other year' team since 2021. They've made it to the Super Bowl in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, but have gone one-and-done in the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

Still, though, Philly is a shoo-in for double-digit wins and have become regulars in the playoffs.

1. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, John Schneider is on top of the world. His Seahawks throttled the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl this past season. Schneider is the top GM in our power rankings, as he fielded the most explosive defense in the NFL this past season, and he looks like a genius for replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold.