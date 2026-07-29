NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best rosters as camps ramp up

It's quite difficult to assemble a playoff-caliber roster in the NFL, as there are 53 players that need to make up the active roster, and with that many players, there are bound to be some weaker spots. With that being said, a small handful of teams truly have a great group of players, and it's not a coincidence that the best rosters are the teams left in the end.

As training camps ramp up across the NFL, front offices across the league will now begin to see how good of a roster they have. For some teams, a Super Bowl-caliber season will emerge, but for others, they might just want to fast-forward until the 2027 offseason.

Let's rank the best rosters in the league, and for these rankings, we'll obviously be using the entire group as the basis for our rankings, with a big emphasis put on the projected starters.

Power ranking the best rosters in the NFL as training camps ramp up

8. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots really got better in the offseason. The wide receiver room looks shiny and new with the additions of AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs, but the offense already had notable talent. The offensive line saw a major free agency signing in Alijah Vera-Tucker to go along with steady, reliable starters like Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses.

The defense was quite stingy in 2025 as well, and with that group fielding many of the same players for 2026, it's not hard to see why the Patriots have one of the best groups in the league.

7. Baltimore Ravens

If not for a ton of injuries near the beginning of the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens very likely would have made the playoffs, as they were truly just a field goal away last year. The Ravens have had one of the best rosters in the NFL for quite some time.

They sport talent all over the place - both sides of the ball have star-studded, All-Pro level talent. Lamar Jackson is the one who directs this ship, but on paper, you struggle to find a notable weakness.

The interior offensive line might be the weakest spot, but even that trio of projected starters in John Simpson, Ethan Pocic, and Vega Ioane could be competent.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Year after year, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL, as General Manager Howie Roseman is continually aggressive and also always puts a huge emphasis on the trenches. That remains the case for the 2026 season, and while Brown is out of the picture on offense, the one position where you'd like to see more talent is safety, but that doesn't mean someone cannot emerge between now and the start of the regular season.