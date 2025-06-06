NFL Power Rankings: AFC North Power Rankings after Aaron Rodgers news

Well, we finally got the Aaron Rodgers news we were looking for. Rodgers will soon sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let's power rank the AFC North now.

It honestly seems like Rodgers had probably known he was signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a while now but wanted it to be delayed for whatever reason. The news finally broke on Thursday, as the four-time NFL MVP will likely play his final season

Pittsburgh did try and make some all-in moves this offseason, and their biggest was trading for DK Metcalf. With Rodgers now in the picture, let's power rank the AFC North.

AFC North Power Rankings with Aaron Rodgers in the picture

4. Cleveland Browns

Still the worst team in the division by a long shot, the Cleveland Browns have a QB issue of their own and might not put anything notable on the field with this position until after the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have two first-round picks.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

I'm sorry, but Aaron Rodgers is not going to move the needle all that much for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while they did finish as a better team than the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, it's probably not likely that the Bengals defense is again among the five-worst in the NFL. Pittsburgh and Cincy may have gotten a lot closer with the Rodgers news, but Pittsburgh is still the third-best team in the division.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The high-flying Cincinnati Bengals offense is able to carry this team enough to at least keep them around .500, but they will need to defense to just be average in 2025. An average Bengals defense will thrust this team back to the top of the AFC, as both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase had the best seasons of their career in the 2024 campaign.

The Bengals are second in our AFC North power rankings.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The most complete team in the AFC North and perhaps the entire conference, the Baltimore Ravens come in first in our AFC North power rankings. They should be a runaway favorite to again win the division, but if Lamar Jackson again endures an injury-riddled year like he did two years ago, things could get very interesting...