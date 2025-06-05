NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top teams following OTAs in 2025

Now that the bulk of OTAs is over, let's crack open another version of NFL power rankings and see who the top teams in the NFL are.

We are soon approaching minicamp and will then soon hit training camp and the preseason. Real football isn't too far away, as the beginning of September is three months from now, so we are definitely beginning to enter the home stretch.

There was a ton of competitive action in the 2024 NFL Season and many teams that could take a step forward or even a step back in 2025. It's going to be quite interesting to see which teams are atop the NFL world when the season begins.

Let's power rank the top teams in the NFL following OTAs.

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the best teams following OTAs?

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens continually have one of the top rosters in the NFL, and there is no reason to believe they won't again be a top-notch team. They come in at no. 5 in our latest power rankings.

4. Washington Commanders

I am doing a bit of projection here, but it's hard for me to think that the Washington Commanders aren't better in 2024. Now yes, they went about as far as a team could go, but I am extremely high on the Jayden Daniels/Dan Quinn duo. The NFC East is a winnable division and this team did add some key pieces this offseason.

Washington is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL and should be quite good in 2025, but it's impossible to ignore the losses of Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. That might impact them during the season, so a rocky start would not shock me.

However, the Lions are just too good to not be good in 2025, and they may still be the clear favorites to win the NFC North in 2025.

2. Buffalo Bills

Many thought that the 2024 NFL Season would be 'the year' for the Buffalo Bills. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season and had a great shot to beat them in the postseason. But at the end of the day - they didn't and that's a huge issue.

However, the Bills have established themselves as a top team in the AFC, and they are the top-ranked team in the conference in our latest power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are first in our power rankings, and while I do not believe they will again be the best team in the NFL in 2025, they're at the top until proven otherwise. The Washington Commanders are breathing down their necks in the NFC East, and a Super Bowl hangover is possible.

I would also argue that Jalen Hurts is the third best QB in that division and is benefitting and being boosted by an elite roster. We'll see, but for now, the Eagles are top in our power rankings.