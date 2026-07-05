NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

12. Miami Dolphins: Malik Willis, quarterback

Because of the fact that the Dolphins are supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league this coming season, there isn't a lot of hype surrounding quarterback Malik Willis. And perhaps the way things went last year with Justin Fields on the Jets aren't doing him any favors here. But the possibility for Willis to take advantage of an opportunity is intriguing.

Willis was a backup for Jordan Love the past couple of years in Green Bay, and he did a fantastic job when his number was called. Good enough that two guys from that organization -- Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley -- have entrusted him with their first year in the biggest job opportunities of their lives.

Willis could end up being the league leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards. The Dolphins have every reason to give him a fair shot with the 2027 NFL Draft looming.

11. New York Jets: David Bailey, edge rusher

New York Jets fans have to be feeling really good about their young roster core after another successful draft from GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. This particular class included some truly foundational pieces, but none more crucial to their rebuilding process than David Bailey.

Bailey transferred to Texas Tech last season from Stanford, and even though expectations were high, he blew them away.

Bailey was named an All-American after racking up 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. He also added 3 forced fumbles, and has a combined 8 of those over the last two seasons. He'll be expected to be an immediate impact player off the edge for the Jets.