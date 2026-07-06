NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

The NFC already includes the reigning Super Bowl champions, a division that had three teams with 12 or more wins last season, and a division without a single losing record in 2025.

And the conference got substantially better in 2026.

With NFL training camps now approaching rapidly, it's time to take another look at some of the top new additions for every NFC team in 2026. Which newcomers are set to make the biggest impact, and whose debut will be the most anticipated around the conference? Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a crack at ranking every team's top newcomer worst to best for the upcoming season.

NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition ranked worst to best for 2026

16. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, cornerback

The Green Bay Packers would have ranked #1 on this list last year, so it's probably fitting that they're all the way down at the bottom in 2026.

The Micah Parsons trade was one of the biggest in recent memory (only to be topped by the Rams in 2026), and the Packers sort of had to go the budget-friendly approach in the 2026 offseason. This year is a lot more about player development and internal progression than it is about outside additions coming in and making a huge impact, but the most anticipated new player for the Packers has to be their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brandon Cisse was a 2nd-round pick because the Packers traded their 1st-rounder to Dallas, but he has the athletic traits to outplay his draft status. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a defensive backs specialist by trade, so getting Cisse ready to start as soon as possible will be high on the priority list.

15. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, offensive tackle

The Detroit Lions made some major changes to their offensive line in the 2026 offseason, releasing veteran left tackle Taylor Decker before flipping Penei Sewell from the right side, then using their 1st-round pick on Clemson's Blake Miller.

And frankly, Miller was way too underrated during the NFL Draft process in 2026. He set a Clemson record for starts (54) and snaps played over the course of a college career. He was a four-year starter at right tackle for the Tigers, he has elite athletic and physical traits, and he'll be ready to slot in for one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

Although Miller probably won't be selling many jerseys as a rookie, his debut will be highly anticipated because of the fact that Detroit is taking a pretty substantial risk by making these drastic changes on the offensive line in a championship window.