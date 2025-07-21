NFL Power Rankings: Full NFC quarterback rankings as training camps continue

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I am going to need Eagles fans to calm down and understand that what this team has going for them is a loaded roster with an average QB just along for the ride. Hurts is a below-average passer who is elevated by his teammates. Sure, he's calm and collected under pressure, which is great, but he is far from being a top QB in the NFL and is halfway down our list of QB quarterbacks.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has the skillset to be elite in the NFL, but a slight regression in 2024 has us wondering if Love is actually going to take that next step at some point. A good-not-great quarterback at the moment, Love is seventh in our QB rankings for the NFC.

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy scored a huge extension from the San Francisco 49ers and is another good-not-great quarterbacks, but those types of QBs often get paid quite handsomely. Purdy is a winner and started in the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott missed about half of the 2024 NFL Season for the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury but tends to play quite well after a major injury or after a 'down' season, so the arrow is pointing up for Prescott in the 2025 NFL Season. He is a top-5 QB in the NFC.

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown passes in 2024, so I do feel slightly obligated to rank him a bit higher in the NFC than I have before. Mayfield has established himself quite nicely on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but him replicating what he did in 2024 in the 2025 season does not feel likely.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is an excellent quarterback who could find himself quite high on some all-time QB passing categories when it's all said and done, but he does not have the pizzaz of being a dual-threat passer.

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

A future Hall of Famer, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams finished the 2024 NFL Season winning nine of their final 12 games, and this roster is among the best in the NFC. Stafford is also still playing at a high level and is a battled-tested quarterback.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is the best quarterback in the NFC, period. What he did in his rookie season may not ever again be done in the NFL. Daniels and Washington won 14 total games and could be on pace to make a Super Bowl run in 2025. There also aren't many flaws in Daniels' game, either.

He is first in our power rankings.