After a disappointing 7-10 finish in 2024, many people have written off the Dallas Cowboys as a declining team in a tough NFC East. However, this offseason Jerry Jones and the front office finally showed up to work, and put together a quietly solid offseason. With smart free agent signings, a strong draft, and a nice set of trades, the Cowboys may have reloaded the roster enough to sneak into playoff contention.

Free Agency

Dallas began free agency with a sense of urgency that you don't see often from the team's front office. They added important depth and potential starters like edge rusher Dante Fowler, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, linebacker Jack Sanborn, and offensive guard Robert Jones. Former first-rounders Payton Turner and Kenneth Murray were brought in to be high upside role players, while defensive back Kaiir Elam adds competition in an injury-prone secondary. None of the signings were necessarily game changers, but they do add depth and fit Dallas’s system.

The biggest swing of the offseason came in the form of a trade for wide receiver George Pickens. Dallas has been lacking a true second wideout for a few years. Dallas has struggled to find a reliable WR2 for years since Amari Cooper left. Brandin Cooks didn’t fit the system, and Michael Gallup never returned to form after injuries. Pickens however, is the perfect fit for this team. He brings explosiveness, attitude, and elite downfield production that will give defenses nightmares covering him and Ceedee.

2025 Draft

Then came the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys absolutely nailed it. While the first-round pick of Alabama guard Tyler Booker drew mixed reactions, his physicality and leadership could solidify a young offensive line. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel were incredible value picks on day 2, with both players having starting-level potential. Revel in particular, coming off an ACL injury, has the talent to be a long-term replacement for either Diggs or Bland, depending on how both their years unfold.

On day 3 of the draft, Dallas added a speedy back in Jaydon Blue, who could provide some much-needed explosiveness in the backfield. They also added other pieces like Shamar James, Phil Mafah, and Jay Toia, who all could get reps on special teams and some spot plays here and there. The draft class may not be flawless, but the early picks give Dallas a few high-upside talents that could contribute immediately.

Season Outlook

The team’s roster looks much deeper and more balanced than in past years. The offensive line is young and developing, but it has a clear identity. The weapons around Dak are plentiful and should be a much-improved group than last year's. The defensive front 7 is loaded with pass rushers and quality depth, and the secondary has talent but must stay healthy. Now with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team might be able to return to form on that side.

The team still has some questions. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer will need to prove himself, as many fans are not sold on him as a schematic coach. Roster-wise, the Cowboys have some unproven positional rooms. The offensive line is young and is banking on a lot of young talent to keep Dak upright. The running back room has some extra bodies, but as of now, it does not have a great or solidified RB1. The team has also shown an inability to stay fully healthy for a year.

If Dallas can answer these questions, and if the team can stay healthy, expect Dallas to win a lot more games than expected. The team is talented, and this offseason, the headlines have been mostly positive surrounding Dallas. The NFC is open, with many teams having a difficult offseason. With the NFC wide open, the Cowboys are in a position to make a serious run, if they can finally put it all together.