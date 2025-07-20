These 3 NFL teams have absolutely nothing to lose in the 2025 season

A few teams in the NFL seriously have nothing to lose approaching the 2025 season. This may sound weird, but it's true - there are teams in the league that could have a 'down' year, and it really would not harm them all that much.

Every team in the league wants to win, but that isn't how this league works. We've got many teams under a mountain of pressure to perform in 2025, but we also have teams that really don't have much pressure to win at all.

Let's talk about three of those teams.

Do these NFL teams have anything to lose in 2025?

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions just won their second title since 2017 and are again projected to be a top team in the league, but they're the Super Bowl champs, so what exactly do they have left to prove? Sure, they'd like to repeat, but they accomplished a feat that 31 other teams want to - they can have an 'off' year in 2025 and are under zero pressure to win this year.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to three-straight Super Bowls and have won three titles since the 2019 NFL Season. Roster-wise, this group doesn't feel all that great. The offensive line has some concerns, Travis Kelce is another year older, and there aren't really and true go-to players on offense. But the Chiefs are the Chiefs - what we have seen since the Patrick Mahomes era is what some quarterbacks accomplish in an entire NFL career.

Heck, some of the more notable QBs in NFL history don't have a single MVP or Super Bowl title. Kansas City is probably again going to make a deep playoff run, but they don't really need to.

New Orleans Saints

On the total opposite site of the spectrum, the New Orleans Saints are projected to be the worst team in football in 2025, so if they indeed are, no one would be surprised, but if they win more than we think, then they'll be in a great spot for the future, especially if rookie QB Tyler Shough shows something promising this season.

The Saints will likely have to hit the reset button and blow it all up, but there really isn't much pressure for this team to win anything in 2025.