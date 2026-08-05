NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

Outside of finding the right quarterback, finding the right head coach might be the toughest thing to do in the NFL. There is always a good bit of head coaching turnover in this league, and that was evident last hiring cycle.

Even with veteran head coaches like John Harbaugh and Mike McCarthy latching on with new teams but having been a head coach before, teams are clearly ramping up the aggression to get that spot right, as there are also head coaches who have personnel authority.

With training camp continuing, let's rank all 32 head coaches, and even for the brand-new coaches, we're going to slot them into a numbered spot and not have an 'unranked' category. For the first-time head coaches, we'll rank them based on how we believe they will do in year one.

Ranking all 32 head coaches for the 2026 NFL Season as camp continues

32. Mike LaFleur, Arizona Cardinals

He was the last head coach hired this cycle and is coaching what could be a team that struggles to win a single game this year. Mike LaFleur's chances at success in 2026 given the bottom-5 roster, playing in an elite division, and having no quarterback in sight are slim.

31. Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns

Another first-time head coach with no quarterback, I would not be shocked if Todd Monken was a short-term option for the Cleveland Browns as they try to sort things out on offense.

30. Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins

Jeff Hafley needs to bring an edge to the Miami Dolphins. He's a defensive-minded coach, which is precisely what that franchise needs. Malik Willis at quarterback could be fun, if nothing else.

29. Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas Raiders

Klit Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders could begin a breakout season in 2027 if Fernando Mendoza ends up being the right pick, but for now, the Raiders figure to use this season as more of an evaluation year.