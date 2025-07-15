There are some talented quarterbacks in the NFC. Let's power rank the best ahead of training camp in 2025.

People seem to disagree about QB rankings, especially with Jalen Hurts. Well, we've trotted out the most accurate NFC quarterback rankings to date, and don't look now, but this conference is actually quite loaded.

With that said, there is a lot of unknown as we approach training camp in 2025. Let's rank the top passers in the NFC right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Jalen Hurts nowhere to be found in NFC QB rankings

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy comes in at no. 7 in our NFC QB power rankings. Purdy is quite the efficient QB and signed a huge extension this offseason. He's been in the NFL for three years and has already been a part of two deep playoff runs, including a Super Bowl start back in 2023. Purdy definitely has some limitations, but he's a rock-solid QB and should be their starter for years to come.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love might have one of the higher ceilings in the NFL as a starting QB, and it's important to remember that he is only set to enter his third year as a starter in the NFL. Love and the Green Bay Packers feel like they are about to truly breakout and put the league on notice, but much of that will be due to if Love can hit his stride or not.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024, which is flat-out elite production. Mayfield has revived his career with Tampa Bay but isn't quite at that elite level. With Liam Coen no longer there, you have to wonder if Mayfield's production is going to dip in 2025..

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been an efficient QB for nearly a decade now. He has missed some time over the years to to injuries, but he tends to come back in a major way after those notable injuries, and with George Pickens in the picture, Prescott and the passing attack could be quite lethal in 2025. The Cowboys passer is a wizard at the line of scrimmage and can hurt defenses with his legs.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Matthew Stafford is an elite QB and is still slinging it at a high level. He's third in our NFC quarterback rankings for 2025. While he is approaching 40 years old, it's clear that Father Time hasn't caught up to the former Lions QB just yet. The Rams also seem to have one of their best and deepest rosters in quite some time, so I would not be shocked to see them making a deep playoff run this year.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

An elite pocket passer, Jared Goff is one of the best in the business and one of the best in the NFC at what he does. While Goff doesn't have the glam of being a dual-threat QB, he's elite from within the pocket and is second in our rankings. You get the sense that the 2025 NFL Season for the Detroit Lions has to be a year where they at least advance to the conference championship game, as Goff isn't always at his best in the playoffs.

But where are many QBs who are simply not as good.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The best quarterback in the NFC is Jayden Daniels, period. Daniels could emerge as an MVP favorite in the 2025 NFL Season and is probably the NFC version of Lamar Jackson. He and the Washington Commanders were just one game away from the Super Bowl in 2024. With how 'new' Washington was in 2024 among NFL contenders, this team's ceiling in 2025 could truly be winning it all.

Adding Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil in the offseason will also be a huge boost to the offense. No matter how you slice it, Jayden Daniels is the top QB in the NFC.