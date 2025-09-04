NFL Power Rankings: NFC East QB rankings before Cowboys face the Eagles

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts will be center stage in this game here in Week 1. Let's power rank the QBs in the NFC East. If nothing else, the NFC East does have some talented quarterbacks, and it could be a very good division in 2025.

If the Cowboys can become a breakout team, and if the Giants are better than we think, there is a path where all four teams remain competitive throughout the season. At the end of the day, though, each team's starting quarterback is going to be the deciding factor all season long.

And ahead of the first game of the 2025 NFL Season featuring Dallas and Philadelphia, we've ranked the four starting QBs in the NFC East.

Power ranking NFC East starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 1

4. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Clearly over the hump and down to his final year or two in the NFL, Russell Wilson is a bottom-10 starter in the NFL and is the worst starting QB in the NFC East. He can still connect on deep passes down the field from time to time, but he's not an efficient passer in terms of working the middle of the field and playing in rhythm. He's last in our power rankings.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

A below-average passer on a loaded team, Jalen Hurts is third in our power rankings. You do have to wonder what his raw statistics would look like if they removed the 'tush push' touchdown 'runs' hurts has been given credit for. Furthermore, you would think he'd become a more efficient and more prolific passer with the elite WR duo in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Overall, Hurts is average - he's an above-average runner and below-average passer. He's along for the ride and really doesn't do a whole heck of a lot that well.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

A very good pocket passer and someone who can be a high-volume QB, Dak Prescott is second in our power rankings and tends to play well coming off an injury, so that could bode well for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Season. He's been a winning, efficient QB his entire career.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Already flirting with elite status, Jayden Daniels is first in our power rankings and is honestly quite close to having the type of skillset that Lamar Jackson has. Only time will tell if Daniels can ascend in 2025, but he's the best and most complete passer in the NFC East, and one of the best passers in the NFL heading into the new season.