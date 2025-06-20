3. CJ Stroud (23 years old)

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have taken ownership of the AFC South since 2023. They've got 10-7 in each of the last two seasons and have appeared in the Divisional Round in each year as well. The main issue, though, was the offensive line and offensive overall regressing a bit in 2024.

The Texans front office did overhaul the offensive line, as this is a very good roster with a capable QB. We'll see if CJ Stroud can rebound a bit, as he was on another planet during his rookie season, and he's still only 23 years old entering his third year in the NFL.

With the AFC South again seeming pretty weak, the Texans have another great shot at a division title, but can they do more with in during 2025?

2. Bo Nix (25 years old)

Bo Nix is 25 years old, and so many folks in the NFL landscape got Nix and the Denver Broncos very wrong in the 2024 NFL Season. Nix and Denver won 10 games and made the playoffs, somewhere they have not gone since the 2015 NFL Season when they won Super Bowl 50.

It's clear that Nix can do a little bit of everything, and his hidden athleticism ended up even surprising Sean Payton. Based on what Denver added this offseason, many have said that they can truly compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title.

Bo Nix proved many people wrong in 2024 and will likely do so again in 2025.

1 Jayden Daniels (24 years old)

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and are on track to become a juggernaut in 2025. Daniels may already be an elite QB and could be the closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson.

While it is logical to think that Washington can ascend a bit more in 2025, there is also reason that they can decline, as they went just about as far as a team can go, and sophomore slumps do happen in the NFL. For now, though Jayden Daniels is first in our 25-and-under QB power rankings for the 2025 season.