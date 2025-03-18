There are a lot of bad teams in the NFL. After the first wave of free agency, let's power rank the five worst teams in the league. Nearly half the teams in the NFL in 2024 lost double-digit games. A whopping 12 teams hit the 10-loss mark at least.

It was a huge year for bad teams, but it's also a bad year to be a bad team. The 2025 NFL Draft simply doesn't have a ton of blue-chip talent, and this is especially true at the QB position. The teams who are picking high in the NFL Draft and who need a QB are going to be in a tough position.

Many of the bad teams from 2024 are going to remain bad in 2025. Let's power-rank the five worst teams in the NFL.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 5 worst teams after first wave of free agency

28. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are the fifth-worst team in the NFL in our latest power rankings. They clearly aren't yet ready to hit the reset button, which is a horrible idea. Kellen Moore is their new head coach, and it seems like Derek Carr is again going to be on the roster for 2025.

The Saints might scrape together six or seven wins given how weak the NFC South is, but the Saints just might be the worst team in that division and one of the worst in the NFC. There isn't a lot to like with this roster.

29. New York Jets

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency to likely be their starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season, at least. That isn't going to go well for the Jets, who do have a good bit of talent on both sides of the ball. It's hard for me to not rank the Jets low given their assumed QB1 and their first-year head coach, Aaron Glenn, who wasn't really a great defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

I would expect another bad year from the Jets. They are the fourth-worst team in the NFL in our latest power rankings.

30. Tennessee Titans

Give credit where it's due - the Tennessee Titans have invested into their offensive line this offseason and could be laying the groundwork to select a QB with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward might be the pick here, and he'd be protected by players like Dan Moore, JC Latham, and new addition Kevin Zeitler.

The Titans, right now, are a bad team, but if they take Ward and he shows some growth in year one, the AFC South could get another contending team. The Titans are the third-worst team in out latest NFL power rankings, but they could shoot up these rankings when the season begins.

31. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns might not take a QB with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with Deshaun Watson likely out for the entirety of the 2025 NFL Season, the Browns are going to have to get creative with their QB situation.

There isn't a lot to like about the Browns outside of some decent players on both sides of the ball and Myles Garrett. Kevin Stefanski is a good head coach, but the Watson trade blew up in their faces more than any other trade in the history of pro sports.

I do largely trust Stefanski as a head coach, but the overall lack of talent and no QB answer has the Browns buried in our latest NFL power rankings.

32. New York Giants

The circus that is the New York Giants are absolutely the worst team in the NFL right now, and they have somehow gotten worse ever since GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll were hired.

It's impressive how bad this franchise is, and they might be forced to take a QB with the third overall pick. The Giants could also sign Aaron Rodgers and still take a QB. In fact, that's what they should do - double-dipping at the most important position in sports is a wise idea, and if Schoen and Daboll want to keep their jobs beyond the 2025 NFL Season, they need to field a winning team now and in the future.

The New York Giants are the worst team in the NFL in our latest power rankings.