There was a little bit of QB turnover in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's power rank teams with new starting QBs for the coming season.

No team in the league is going to sustain success without a high-end starting QB, but there aren't many elite QBs in the league today. We often see clubs trotting out good-not-great QBs in hopes that they can win with them, but it's not a long-term solution.

There were a large handful of teams who look to be changing starting QBs for the coming season, and we power-ranked those teams right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new starting QBs for 2025 season

7. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough

With the retirement of Derek Carr and the Saints taking Tyler Shough in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, we may see Shough as the team's starter for 2025. This might not end up being a long-term solution, as Shough just was not that great of a prospect.

And with a first-year head coach, the Saints could be the favorites to pick first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. New Orleans is seventh in our power rankings.

6. Cleveland Browns - ???

It's not clear who the Cleveland Browns will start in the 2025 NFL Season, but they should have a new faces under center. Joe Flacco might be the early favorite for the team, but there isn't anything of substance to like about the Browns. Them acquiring a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft does kind of tell us where they plan on looking for their franchise QB.

5. New York Giants - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is likely not going to last very long for the New York Giants as their starting QB. It would honestly be shocked if Wilson ended up getting double-digit starts for the team. The Giants don't have much going for them and could again be one of the worst teams in the league.

4. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

Cam Ward was the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and is hopefully going to stabilize the QB position for the Tennessee Titans for years to come, but the Titans absolutely have some more work to do on their roster.

3. Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith

Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason for a third-round pick, so that tells you just how much he was valued by the Seahawks. The Raiders might end up being competent in 2025, but the roster is still bad and Smith is nothing more than an average QB.

2. Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency after a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks had an interesting offseason after a nice 10-win season in 2024. Seattle is second in our power rankings.

1. Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy

While JJ McCarthy is unproven at the moment, the Minnesota Vikings are poised to be the best team in the NFL with a new starting QB. McCarthy is entering into what could be one of the best situations in league history for a first-year starting quarterback.