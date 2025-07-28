NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC teams by their top running back for 2025

The running game is making a resurgence in today's NFL. Let's power rank all AFC teams by their top back for 2025. We have seen some major running back change in recent years as well. Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs have all recently changed teams.

And the 2025 NFL Draft brought an extremely deep RB class with a plethora of immediate contributors. With defenses doing whatever it takes to stop downfield passing, teams are now beginning to prioritize the run game more, which is a wise idea.

However, not every NFL team has a solid running back situation. Let's power rank the AFC by their top running back for the 2025 season.

Ranking AFC teams by their top running back for the 2025 season

16. Cleveland Browns - Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford averaged over five yards per carry in the 2024 NFL Season, so the Cleveland Browns could have a breakout player on their hands, but they did grab two backs in the NFL Draft in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, so the unit could be more of a committee approach in 2025.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaylen Warren

With Najee Harris departing in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers may roll with Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson, but Warren could end up getting the first crack at the bulk of the carries in 2025.

14. Tennessee Titans - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has actually had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, but it really doesn't feel like it. Pollard is a fine player but doesn't really profile as a game-changer.

13. Kansas City Chiefs - Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco had nearly 1,200 yards from scrimmage in the 2023 NFL Season, and after seven games played in 2024, Pacheco will need to bounceback in a major way to keep his RB1 spot with the team in the future.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby really showed flashes of being great in the 2024 NFL Season, and it would not shock me to see Travis Etienne getting moved or shoved down the depth chart even more. Bigsby is 12th in our power rankings.

11. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty

It's kind of hard to find a legitimate spot for Ashton Jeanty; he's never taken a snap in the NFL, so I am absolutely not going to rank him higher, but it would not shock me to see him launch up the RB hierarchy in 2025.

10. New England Patriots - Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Steven has rushed for over 600 yards in every season of his NFL career. With TreVeyon Henderson in the picture, though, Stevenson's primary job as the RB1 could be up in the air.

9. Los Angeles Chargers - Najee Harris

After four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, Najee Harris was only able to score a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling back who just isn't explosive but does provide a solid level of security.