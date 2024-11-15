NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are proving me wrong and have ripped off five wins in a row. They now sit at 7-2 and are first place in the NFC East. If the Eagles are figuring this thing out down the stretch, they’re going to be closer to their 2022 form than 2023. Hurts the and the offense are humming, and while the QB is not elite, he’s been very good and has slid into the top-10 of our latest QB power rankings.
The Eagles and Washington Commanders are facing each other on Thursday Night Football, and since I am typing this beforehand, I have no idea what happens in that game! I don’t think the outcome of this game is would impact these rankings regardless, either.
Hurts and the Eagles have this thing pointing in the right direction. He’s reduced the turnovers and could help Philly capture the NFC East.
9. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Slightly above Jalen Hurts is Jayden Daniels, but if we wake up on Friday with the Eagles and Hurts having outplayed Daniels and the Commanders, you could argue that these two could be flipped.
Daniels may be well on his way to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but I would not rule out Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos. Daniels has come into the NFL and brought immediate production. This could be a player that many see as making a huge leap in 2025 and perhaps being an MVP candidate. He’s got similar mobility to Lamar Jackson and can throw the ball with ease, so this player may end up being special in this league.
Jayden Daniels slides into the ninth spot in our latest quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 11.
There are still four NFC quarterbacks, though, who are ranked above these two dual-threat passers…