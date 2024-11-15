NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
This has been a total disaster for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams over the last three games. Some of Williams' main issues from college are rearing their ugly heads, and it's not like this player was a perfect prospect coming into the NFL. He seems slow to process at times and has always been one to take a ton of sacks.
Being that the Bears are also fielding an average offensive line and have poor coaching on that side of the ball, it has created the mess we see now. The Bears have now lost three games in a row and sit at 4-5 on the season. They also just fired former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but he may not be the primary issue.
Caleb Williams and the Bears may end up being fine for the long-term, but this stretch has revealed some nasty truths about where this franchise is right now. Williams has not been terrible this year by any means, but it's not been good at all, so he comes in at no. 24 on our latest QB power rankings.
23. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye has officially overtaken Caleb Williams in the QB hierarchy, in my opinion. It's been a decent handful of starts for Maye, who is truly doing what he can playing on this offense. I do believe Maye will end up being fine for the long-term, but de-facto GM Eliot Wolf must surround Maye with a better offensive line and some actual playmakers next offseason, period.
This team has the worst offensive personnel situation in the NFL, so they could benefit from a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Pats took Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so this team has not done a lot of winning recently. I wonder how Patriots fans have gotten used to being at the bottom for once.