5 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season is already here, so as we have done, let's roll out five teams who are guaranteed to lose this week. There are truly a lot of bad teams this year, and it's actually kind of insane. A whopping 11 teams have three or two wins, and 17 teams have a losing record.
On the flip side, there is a ton of parity present among the teams with a .500 or winning record, so the NFL is just overall in an interesting spot in 2024. Sure, in the NFL, there is never a guaranteed win or loss, and we've seen that many times this year.
And yeah, we've never been 100% right when we roll out the teams guaranteed to win or lose, but the momentum is certainly trending in a direction that'll make it very, very hard for these five teams to capture wins in Week 11.
Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)
The Chicago Bears were in a totally different spot just three weeks ago, but here we are now. They're 4-5 on the season and just fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Caleb Williams has been horrific if we're being honest over the last few weeks, and the entire Bears offense just feels broken.
Well, the Green Bay Packers are coming off of their bye, and there may not be a bigger advantage for any team than a well-coached squad with a week of rest. This could be a total blowout and a massive Packers win. I would be shocked if Chicago was able to even hit 10 points in this one. The Bears are again circling the drain, and the Packers are a borderline powerhouse team.
Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Detroit Lions)
Trevor Lawrence probably is not playing against the Detroit Lions, so it's likely to be Mac jones again for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, the Jaguars are traveling to Detroit, so this could get ugly. What do the Jaguars do well besides lose? The Lions are 8-1 on the season and are coming off of a high-stakes win against the Houston Texans where Jared Goff threw five interceptions.
I can see the argument for a "trap game," but the Lions are simply too good and the Jags are too bad for that to occur in this game. I could see this game being closer than we think, but the Lions are a wagon and will take care of business here in Week 11.
Tennessee Titans (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
The Minnesota Vikings won in ugly fashion in Week 10, and a huge indicator of good and great teams in the NFL is their ability to win the ugly ones. Sam Darnold was awful in Week 10, and his performance kind of proved why he won't be a long-term answer for the Vikes. Nonetheless, he's largely played very well this year.
It's hard to get yards against the Tennessee Titans defense, but their offense is so bad that their defense is often forced back onto the field frequently. This isn't going to be much of a challenge for the Vikings. Will Levis is going to struggle mightily against the confusing and intense Vikings defense. This could be a double-digit win for Minnesota here in Week 11.
Atlanta Falcons (@ Denver Broncos)
The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos both lost in Week 10, and this feels like as evenly-matched of a game as there is in the NFL. The Falcons are very good on offense and are pretty bad on defense. The Broncos are fine on offense and very good on defense. There are statistics heading into this game that benefit each team, but the fashion that the Denver Broncos lost in Week 10 is probably still lingering.
Denver is excellent in the trenches, and rookie QB Bo Nix has been one of the more efficient QBs in football since Week 3. I can see Denver coming into this game quite angry from what happened this past week. It should be a close game, but the home crowd and defensive intensity from the Broncos may be too much for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to overcome. Denver wins this one.
Dallas Cowboys (vs. Houston Texans)
Two teams that are on a bit of a skid, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans face off in Week 11 in a battle of Texas. The Houston Texans have lost three of four games, and the Cowboys are 3-6 on the year with a backup QB in. Dak Prescott is out for the season with a hamstring injury, and the Texans OL has not done CJ Stroud any favors.
This is going to be a Texans win. And frankly, this could be a "get right game" for Houston. Just one year ago, the Cowboys were among the best teams in football, but a pathetic offseason from the Cowboys front office has now sent this team spiraling toward a rebuild.
I just don't see how the Cowboys win this game, and I would not be surprised if some of the players are totally checked out with this coaching staff as well. Give me the Texans here by at least 10 points.