NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 teams based on their cap space

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $23.4 million

Tampa Bay needs front seven help in the worst way. but they did see a notable regression across the board in 2025.

15. Atlanta Falcons - $26.4 million

Atlanta has Kevin Stefanski installed as the head coach, replacing the fired Raheem Morris. The Falcons, most importantly, has to figure out what the quarterback position looks like in 2026.

14. Denver Broncos - $28.8 million

After coming within one game of the Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos do have enough cap space right now to swing a few notable signings to try and get over the edge.

13. Indianapolis Colts - $35.7 million

Indianapolis could target Trey Hendrickson in free agency and reunite him with Lou Anarumo, and Daniel Jones is likely to return as well.

12. Arizona Cardinals - $39.1 million

If nothing else, the bottom-feeding Arizona Cardinals have just under $40 million in cap space to buy some talent this offseason.

11. New England Patriots - $40.5 million

After making it to the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots have a good bit of cap space and could look to address the offensive and defensive line this offseason.

10. San Francisco 49ers - $41.1 million

San Francisco's pass rush might have been the worst in the NFL in 2025, so I'd be shocked if that wasn't a huge point of emphasis this coming offseason as they look to build on a successful 2025 season.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers - $44.9 million

Pittsburgh again went one-and-done in the playoffs in 2025, but Aaron Rodgers isn't guaranteed to return, so this team is as uncertain as any heading into the offseason.

8. Los Angeles Rams - $44.9 million

It almost feels unfair that Los Angeles has the eighth-most cap space in the NFL this offseason and two first-round picks. The secondary is going to see at least one major addition this offseason.

7. Cincinnati Bengals - $53.4 million

Once again, the Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of space. It would be nice to see this team spending a bit to help out Joe Burrow.

6. Seattle Seahawks - $61.8 million

The Super Bowl champions have nearly $62 million in cap space this offseason. It's John Schneider's league, we're just living in it.

5. Washington Commanders - $73.6 million

The Washington Commanders simply need to buy some talent this offseason, as the roster is largely average and dealt with notable injuries last year as well.

4. New York Jets - $79.3 million

The New York Jets are building, and it's going to take some time. With nearly $80 million in cap space, the Jets, in theory, could hit on some picks in 2026 and 2027, including at quarterback, and burst onto the scene in a few seasons.

3. Los Angeles Chargers - $82.9 million

Offensive line is going to be a huge priority for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, and they'll have over $80 million in space to fix it.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - $91.5 million

Las Vegas is likely taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overalll pick, and they could simply outbid other teams this offseason for talent.

1. Tennessee Titans - $103.5 million

No team in the NFL has more cap space than the Tennessee Titans, who have over $100 million. Tennessee may have a special quarterback in Cam Ward, but the front office has to build up this roster and give Ward more help.