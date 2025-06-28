NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

The old adage goes something like, “If you look good, you play good.” Although style is very subjective, I can’t recall an NFL team winning the Super Bowl that didn’t simultaneously have a clean-looking or iconic uniform.

The NFL has a great aesthetic overall, and the league’s decisions in recent years to lift some of the unnecessary restrictions over what teams wear on a week-to-week basis have given us – the true uniform fans – reasons to be excited on a week-to-week basis.

But not every NFL team has gotten it right. Some teams have room for improvement. There is no exact formula for an ideal aesthetic for the whole league, but we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for a list ranking every uniform in the league, worst to best.

These uniforms will be judged in their entirety. The design of the uniform matters, the primary uniforms matter, and the throwbacks/alternates matter. Some teams might seem low on this list, but keep in mind that there are truly only a few uniforms in the NFL today that are legitimately bad. The league has done a good job of mixing modern uniforms with classics and what’s becoming known as modern classics.

NFL Power Rankings: Every uniform ranked worst to best in 2025

32. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals red uniform would look much better if they removed or shrank the large "Arizona" on the chest and wore their white pants with stripes. This uniform has the potential to be really nice. The monocolored leggings look for primary uniforms needs to be retired. pic.twitter.com/2Z8YsDuy2J — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) June 13, 2024

There is very little question that the Arizona Cardinals currently have the worst uniforms in the NFL, which is a shame because that shouldn’t be the case. We’ll see how the new Cardinals alternate can up their overall aesthetic, if only briefly throughout the course of the season, but their all-red home uniforms with the giant text on the front just do not work well. The Cardinals could upgrade their look by going with white pants for their home look and adding more yellow hits throughout their collection of looks.

31. Atlanta Falcons

The “ATL” on the front of the Falcons’ uniforms is just a horrendous look overall, and the Falcons were a strong contender for last place on this list. And part of the Falcons being so low in these rankings is due to the fact that they have some of the best throwback uniforms in the history of the league. Whether you want to talk about the Falcons’ 90s throwback or even their 2000s look, almost every iteration of this franchise’s uniforms throughout their history is better than what they wear now.

30. Tennessee Titans

When the Titans wear the Houston Oilers throwbacks, it’s a much-needed breath of fresh air from what is arguably the worst uniform combination in the NFL. The Titans are mercifully at least going back to the light blue tops as their home primaries in 2025, but this is a team that has simply downgraded in recent years, significantly. The Titans' rebrand 25 years ago was a major uniform breakthrough at the time, a look that was consistently copied by other football teams at different levels.

The best looks currently for this team are the white tops with light blue pants and the light blue tops with white pants, though their color scheme saves an otherwise ugly look.

29. Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team had a better overall look than the Washington Commanders, who used to have one of the best uniforms in the game. In fact, the old Washington uniforms are iconic, not because of the former logo but the overall design of the uniforms was truly elite in every possible way. The modern Commanders uniforms are hideous and mostly irredeemalble. The Washington Football Team at least still had the yellow facemasks and clean striping. This team needs a uniform overhaul more than most NFL teams.