NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current AFC playoff teams ahead of Week 17

4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have been on a heater the past few months. After a shaky 0-3 start, this team has since gone 10-2 and has racked up a ton of quality wins in the process. Houston is a huge threat in the AFC due to their top-tier defense and CJ Stroud already having four playoff games of experience across his first two seasons in the NFL. I am not sure if Houston is quite good enough to make a Super Bowl run this year, but they have a strong defense, a great head coach, and an experienced QB. That is absolutely a recipe for success in the postseason.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were playing very good football for most of the season, but they really seemed to put themselves on the map with their massive Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars snapped the Broncos' 11-game win streak and also snapped their long home win streak. Now 11-4 on the season, Jacksonville is climbing up power rankings all over the place and control their own destiny for the AFC South title this year. If the Jags keep up this pace, I don't see how they aren't advancing deep into the playoffs.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still first in the AFC despite the blowout loss in Week 16 - this is still a great team, and it just goes to show you how great they've been this year if they could lose and all other AFC playoff teams win, and the Broncos are still in the driver's seat in the conference. All the team has to do to wrap up the one seed is win both of their remaining games, but they could also clinch the top seed in Week 17. With a clutch QB, excellent head coach, and great defense, the Broncos are a juggernaut.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are back to no. 1 in our AFC playoff power rankings, as they beat the Baltimore Ravens in primetime in Week 16 and are probably the most well-rounded team in the conference. New England would need a little bit of help to earn the top seed in the AFC, but this team has done a total 180 and are flat-out excellent at nearly everything.