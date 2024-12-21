The seven playoff teams in the AFC are nearly locked in, so let's power-rank them ahead of Week 16 NFL action. The AFC field might just be set, and with the Denver Broncos losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, the Broncos are all but locked into that seventh seed unless something wild happens.

And if you ask me, there is a clear-cut best team in the AFC right now, and it is not the Kansas City Chiefs. Furthermore, there may only be three teams in the conference who could legitimately make the Super Bowl this year.

We're now entering the bulk of Week 16. Let's power-rank the seven AFC playoff teams.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current AFC playoff teams ahead of Week 16

7. Houston Texans (9-5)

The Houston Texans struggles along the offensive line and inefficient QB play from year-two QB CJ Stroud has them seventh in these power rankings. The OL is not going to holdup in the playoffs at all, and Stroud needs to simply play better. Right now, even though the Texans have won the AFC South, it's not likely that they even get out of the Wild Card Round at this rate.

Them having a home playoff game does help, but this is not a great team by any means.

6. Denver Broncos (9-6)

The Denver Broncos had an 11-point lead at one point in Week 16, but their defense simply collapsed. The Broncos are still in a great spot to make the playoffs this year, but they will need to either win one more game or hope teams like the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals lose one more game.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

The Los Angeles Chargers got back on the right track in Week 16 by beating the Denver Broncos, so now they and the Broncos are 9-6 approaching their final two games of the season. LA is the fifth-best team in the AFC.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

A pretty average 10-win team, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a very high ceiling, but their floor as a team may be the highest in the NFL. The Steelers could win in Week 16 and clinch the AFC North. They are in Baltimore to face the Ravens. We'll see what kind of Russell Wilson shows up in this game.

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

If the Baltimore Ravens passing defense can figure something out, this team could be very dangerous in the postseason. They would surely like to clinch the AFC North, so they do have a must-win game in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers if they hope to do that. They come in at no. 3 in these AFC playoff power rankings.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs are more like an 8 or 9-win team, but here we are. Their ability to win close games could bite them in the tail or benefit them in the postseason, as the competition is going to be that much better. They are not the best team in the AFC at the moment.

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

The only team to have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs this year, the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL and should end up making the Super Bowl this year unless something wild happens. The Bills are the top team in our AFC playoff power rankings approaching Week 16.