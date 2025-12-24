NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current NFC playoff teams ahead of Week 17

4. Chicago Bears

You really would not think the Chicago Bears have played 11-4 football, but here we are. Still a little bit rough around the edges, the Bears are loving all of the close finishes and are currently the heavy favorite to win the NFC North this year. The passing attack still needs some work, and the defensive line is nothing special, but 11-4 is 11-4. The Bears might still be a year away from true contention, but it's hard to ignore how good of a story they have been this year.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers can win out and earn the no. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners have been in third place for most of the season due to the great years from the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but San Fran is hanging around. The Niners are getting virtually nothing from their pass rush this year, and the roster itself is just not that special, but the coaching staff has done an exceptional job, and this team simply cannot be ruled out right now. Brock Purdy is also heating up...

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams blew a massive fourth quarter lead to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and are now no. 2 in our NFC playoff rankings. The Rams likely have the MVP of the league in Matthew Stafford and an incredibly well-rounded and well-coached team. I would still pick the Rams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year, but they're now in a tough position to win the NFC West and are obviously not the top team anymore...

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are now in first in our NFC playoff power rankings. We saw this team erase a fourth quarter deficit at home, and they sealed the deal in overtime. The Seahawks are a juggernaut - the defense is explosive, and the passing attack is flat-out lethal. The issue of Sam Darnold playing well in big games still seems to be a bit present, but you can't argue with this body of work in 2025.