NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top left tackles for the 2025 season

There are many competent left tackles in the NFL. Let's power rank the best for the 2025 season.

Having a competent left tackle is one of the most important positions on an NFL roster, as they are protecting the blindside of the QB, unless they are Michael Penix Jr or Tua Tagovailoa, the two left-handed starting QBs.

Anyway, there are many good tackles in the NFL, and as we approach the 2025 season, the best are clear. Let's power rank the five best left tackles in the NFL ahead of the new season.

2025 NFL Power Rankings: Who are the top left tackles?

5. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

Limited to just 48 games across his four-year NFL career, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has struggled to stay on the field, as he has never played more than 15 games in a season and suited up for just seven in 2024.

However, when on the field, the former first-round draft pick has been a brick wall and is going to hopefully be able to stay on the field to protect JJ McCarthy, their starting QB. Darrisaw is set to play in his age-26 season and is among the best LTs in the game.

4. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders

Now on his third NFL team, Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason from the Houston Texans, playing for an NFC team for the first time. While Tunsil has struggled with injuries from time to time and penalties, he is always among the best pass blockers in the league.

He's consistently been among the top LTs in the NFL since entering the league, and with the Commanders trying to make an all-in push, acquiring Tunsil was probably a no-brainer for Adam Peters, their GM.

3. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming in at no. 3 in our power rankings is Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, who has been a top LT for years now but who has actually never been named to a Pro Bowl, which is interesting. However, he's now a Super Bowl champion and is still at the top of his game for the Eagles. Mailata is third in our LT power rankings.

2. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moving from RT to LT a couple of years ago, it honestly feels like Tristan Wirfs got better. He's been in the NFL for five seasons and already has a Super Bowl, four Pro Bowls, and two All-Pros, playing in 16 games in 2024. He's missed just five games in five years and has started all 79 games he's appeared in.

It might not be an exaggeration to say that Wirfs is on a Hall of Fame pace through what could be the first third of his NFL career. The Buccaneers tackle is second in our power rankings for the 2025 season.

1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

One of the best left tackles of all-time and an unquestioned future Hall of Famer, Trent Williams is another top-tier tackle who has struggled with injuries during his career. Williams has been in the NFL for 14 seasons and has played in just two full seasons, but he has never appeared in fewer than 10 games.

Now set to play in his age-37 season, the 2024 season marked the first year since 2011 that he did not make the Pro Bowl, which is crazy. Williams has appeared in 188 regular season games and is still the best in the business as he approaches 40 years old.