NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all eight divisions approaching Week 8
We're now roughly at the halfway point of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's power rank all eight divisions at the moment. The 2024 NFL Season has brought some expected stories thus far, like the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions being the best teams in football, for example. It's also brought some unexpected stories like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders being in a playoff spot.
As we approach the halfway point of the season, we'll likely see teams make some moves at the NFL Trade Deadline and will see the aggression begin to kick up. The games are also going to begin to mean more and more as well. So, let's power rank all eight divisions approaching Week 8.
8. AFC East
The AFC East stinks, man. The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 but got embarrassed by two AFC contenders in the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, and they just do not feel like an elite team this year. The New York Jets stink, and the New England Patriots stink as well.
Both teams are in totally different spots, but the Jets' situation is the most dire. They seem to have a washed-up QB in Aaron Rodgers and not much of an identity, and the Patriots are about as perfect of an example of a rebuilding team as there is in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins should get QB Tua Tagovailoa back in Week 8, and they are somehow second place in the division at 2-4. I just can't find much to like in this division, and it's clearly the worst in football approaching Week 8.
7. AFC South
The AFC South is an interesting division. The Houston Texans lead it at 5-2, but they have a point differential of +6. The Indianapolis Colts are 4-3 with the same differential, and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are just a mess.
I predicted the Houston Texans to win the Super Bowl this year, so I'll stick with that, but none of the teams have showed a lot to make you confident. And there may only be one legitimate, stud QB in the division in CJ Stroud.
Many thought the AFC South would be among the best divisions in football this year, but it's honestly the complete opposite.
6. NFC South
The NFC South has two of the worst teams in football but two of the better teams as well. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can both likely win double-digit games this year and compete for the NFC South crown, but the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are surely focusing on the 2025 NFL Draft at this point.
And even the Buccaneers and Falcons have significant questions that need answered, so this division isn't offering a whole lot at the moment.
5. NFC West
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are both dealing with significant injuries, so that's opened up the door for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to make some noise. Seattle and Arizona are one and two in the division. But with only one team having a winning record at this point, we can't rank this division any higher.
4. NFC East
The NFC East may not be the "NFC Least" anymore. All of the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles could make the postseason this year. The Commanders are 5-2 and could be the breakout team this year, as rookie QB Jayden Daniels is playing out of his mind.
Both the Eagles and Cowboys are solid but have obvious flaws that lower their ceiling. Philly is 4-2 on the year and Dallas is 3-3. It's not likely that any team in the NFC East makes a playoff run this year, but three teams could get into the dance.
3. AFC West
You can argue that the AFC West could have three playoff teams in 2024. All of the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers are at least .500 with a positive point differential. The Broncos may be the most shocking team this year, as they're 4-3 and in a playoff spot.
While the Chiefs seem to again be in position to cruise to an AFC West title, the division is solid, and they come in at no. 3 in our divisional power rankings.
2. AFC North
Once again, the AFC North seems to be among the best divisions in football, and this is even more true if the Cincinnati Bengals can continue winning. They're 3-4 and have a legitimate shot to get to 4-4, which breathes new life into their season.
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are both 5-2 and could each compete for the AFC North title, but keep an eye out on the Bengals, and now that Jameis Winston is set to take over as the Browns' starting QB, Cleveland could also get back into the mix.
1. NFC North
It's just insane how good the NFC North is. Before considering the outcome of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football game, all four teams have no more than two losses, at least four wins, and at least a point differential of +43. It's not crazy to think that all four teams can make the postseason this year.
Since the NFC expanded to seven playoff teams, it paves the way for an entire division to make the playoffs. There just isn't much to dislike about any of these teams.