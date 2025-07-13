NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

With training camp right on the horizon, now is the time for a fresh NFL power rankings of every projected starting QB.

There are some teams across the NFL that have some uncertainty with their QB position approaching the 2025 NFL Season, but this is part of the reason why training camps exist - teams will get to figure out their depth charts during camp and even during the preseason period.

With the start of the 2025 season beginning in early September, teams will still have some time to figure all of this out. As training camps across the league approach, let's crack-open a power ranking of every starting QB in the NFL.

NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as training camp approaches

Unranked: Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints; JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings; Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

I find it odd that people 'rank' quarterbacks who have never taken a snap in a regular season game before. All of Tyler Shough, JJ McCarthy, and Cam Ward should begin the year as their respective team's starters, but they are total unknowns. I am not going to do a 'prediction' ranking of where I think they will finish, so we'll give each QB an unranked label heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

McCarthy is obviously in the best overall situation, as he's got elite weaponry and a much-improved offensive line. Tyler Shough seems to be in the worst situation and might not play well in the 2025 season.

29. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr unexpectedly got some starts near the end of the 2024 NFL Season due to the poor play from Kirk Cousins. Cousins signed a massive four-year deal with the Falcons last offseason, and it seemed to get off to a great start. Atlanta had been able to race out to a 6-3 record and had a nice grip on the NFC South.

However, things fell part, so now Penix is the guy, but with limited on-field experience, he's 29th in our QB power rankings.