NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best QB performances from Sunday's games
Some of the quarterback performances we saw during Sunday's Week 8 games were crazy, so let's power rank the best. It did feel like there were a ton of amazing QB performances on Sunday. And at second look, there absolutely were. There were also some dramatic games, including the Washington Commanders winning on a last-second Hail Mary executed perfectly by Jayden Daniels.
There were some other great games as well and some blowouts to boot. We've still got Monday Night Football with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but before that, let's look at the best QB performances from Sunday's games.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best QB performances from Sunday's games
4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (26/36, 307 yards, 2 touchdowns)
Kyler Murray is elite and better than you think. I am so glad that Murray and the Cardinals are kind of breaking out a bit in 2024. I've been saying for months now that not only will the Cards be better than you think in 2024, but Murray is also better than you think. A comeback win over the Miami Dolphins has the Cardinals in first place in the NFC West.
And as far as I am concerned, Kyler Murray needs to be in the MVP talks. He's a phenomenal player and is going to be the main reason why this franchise gets back on track. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Dolphins, so Murray comes in at no. 4 in our QB performances power rankings for Week 8.
3. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (27/41, 334 yards, 3 touchdowns)
I believe most of us kind of knew that Deshaun Watson was the primary issue with the Cleveland Browns' offense, and Jameis Winston proved that in Week 8, as the Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens, but it took Winston throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. It was a hilarious performance from Winston, as he made some insane throws and also made some decisions that made you scratch your head.
Still, though, Jameis Winston had the Baltimore Ravens' passing defense in a brutal spot in Week 8.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (28/37, 284 yards, 4 total touchdowns)
Since Week 3, Bo Nix has been responsible for 11 total touchdowns and just one interception. He's been quite good since Week 3, and in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, Nix went off, having the best and most efficient game of his NFL career. Yet again, his wide receivers did not do him any favors, as there were at least two touchdown passes left on the field.
So Nix could have legitimately had six total touchdowns on the day, but we'll have to settle for 284 yards and four total touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground. Bo Nix's rushing ability is really giving the offense another layer, and don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are 5-3.
1. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (23/29, 276 yards, 4 touchdowns)
When it's all said and done and Kirk Cousins retired, we may be looking back at just how good he was. Sure, Cousins has a lower ceiling in terms of being to carry a team, but he's been a very good QB for most of his career, and in the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cousins threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
It was a classic Kirk Cousins game if you ask me. He's now got 14 touchdown passes on the year and has the Falcons at 5-3. They've beaten the Bucs in both matchups this year, which does give them a great shot to come away with the NFC South crown. This team needed some good QB play, and Cousins has provided just that. Kirko Chainz is on fire.