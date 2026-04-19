NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each team with two first-round picks in the NFL Draft

What we have seen over the past several months is a ton of aggression, but that aggression has come in different shapes and sizes. Now with less than a week until the 2026 NFL Draft, there are suddenly six teams that have two first-round picks.

That rounds up to 19 percent of teams with multiple chances in Round 1, and even the New York Jets currently have three first-rounders for the 2027 NFL Draft. Now, just because a team has two first-round picks, does not mean those picks will be put to use well.

And it doesn't mean that those teams will have success in the coming season. Let's power-rank the six teams currently slated to pick twice in Round 1.

Power-ranking the six teams with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

6. Miami Dolphins (Picks 11 and 30)

It's hard to find much to be excited about with the Miami Dolphins, unless you're an NFL Draft nut. The Dolphins have a ton of capital and recently acquired the Denver Broncos first-round pick in the Jaylen Waddle trade.

Yes, Miami has a ton of picks, including seven in the top-100 alone, but the roster might just be the worst in the league right now, and this year is clearly the very beginning of a long rebuild. There is always a shot that the Dolphins make use of this capital, but in a weaker class, this isn't exactly the perfect time to have two first-rounders.

5. Cleveland Browns (Picks 6 and 24)

The Cleveland Browns own the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick this year thanks to the Travis Hunter trade. Cleveland does appear to have a playoff-caliber defense, but having one of the worst offenses in the NFL does water down the other side of the ball.

The Browns simply need average quarterback play to at least be semi-relevant in 2026. That might be easier said than done, though, as Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the two top players in this quarterback room.

While the Browns do have a promising rookie class from 2025 and the chance to build on that for 2026, things are still not looking up, entirely.