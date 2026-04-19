Vikings put the NFC North on notice with shocking NFL mock draft haul

The Minnesota Vikings won nine games in the 2025 NFL Season despite having some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. That should give you an idea of just how good this team could be if Kyler Murray not only wins the job, but is at least competent, which should be the case.

Quietly, the Vikings could emerge as a bit of a frisky breakout team in 2026, and it really wouldn't be a major shock if JJ McCarthy just wasn't able to get on the field.

The Vikings put the entire NFC North on notice with an insane NFL mock draft haul.

Updated Minnesota Vikings mock draft sees the team get into a great spot in the NFC North

18. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

While some might get tired of seeing a first-round safety mocked to the Vikings, it's being done for a reason. Dillon Thieneman can do a bit of everything on the backend of the defense and is an extremely intelligent player as well. He could be an instant starter for about 20 teams in the NFL right now.

49. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks' measureables are off the charts, but a broken foot might drop him out of the first round. The Vikings being able to get him at pick 49 would feel like a major steal. Given that the trenches on both sides of the ball are where games in this league are won and lost, it would be quite the shock if Minnesota didn't address the defensive line.

82. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

With both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason set to be free agents next offseason, it would not be a bad idea for the Vikings to come away with a young running back in the NFL Draft. Mike Washington Jr. does have fumbling issues, but those could go away with the right coaching. With Murray now under center as the likely starter, a strong run game would definitely help as well.

97. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Getting a tall, rangy wide receiver like Ja'Kobi Lane could really give this wide receiver depth area a nice boost. Justin Jefferson is the unquestioned no. 1 of this team, and for the time being, Jordan Addison is still a part of the equation. Lane's skillset could fit right in with Jefferson and Addison.

163. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock has the length and athleticism to be a starting cornerback in the NFL, but in a deep class, he's kind of flown under the radar a bit. Prysock would surely not have to start right away for the Vikings, but some development as a rookie in 2026 could yield some great results in 2027 and beyond.

196. Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

An undersized defensive tackle, Landon Robinson plays much bigger than what he actually is - under six feet and under 300 pounds. With the Vikings having done some defensive line shuffling earlier this offseason, the position is suddenly a need.

234. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

Now looking to the tight end spot, DJ Rogers can both block and receive, but 'functional' could be his ceiling in both phases. Still, though, every team has a need for a complete tight end as a depth option.

235. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Double-dipping at cornerback and now picking three prospects in the secondary, the Vikings didn't mess around in addressing their key needs, now adding Domani Jackson from Alabama. While Jackson is a late-round prospect, he went up against NFL-caliber competition, so that's notable.

244. Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

The Vikings finish up this mock draft with some more receiver help, taking Tyren Montgomery from John Carroll.