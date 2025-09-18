NFL power rankings: Ranking every 1-1 team as Week 3 approaches

8. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be able to put up a ton of points, but it's the defense that most seem to be worried about, and for good reason. No matter how Jerry Jones slices it, the Micah Parsons trade did make the team weaker, even if his argument is based around cap savings and acquiring draft capital. After watching Dallas beat the New York Giants in overtime, I do wonder just how far Dak Prescott and co. can take this thing in 2025.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons might be making some noise in the NFC South this year, and what sticks out the most thus far is how improved their defense appears to be...

6. Seattle Seahawks

An impressive win in Pittsburgh in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks can turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 and likely improve to 2-1. Seattle is no. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

A bad loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks has the Pittsburgh Steelers perhaps needing to figure some thing out on offense. This team is solid, but they won't be able to make any noise in the AFC when the playoffs roll around.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have gone 0-2 in the first two years of the Sean Payton era, so a 1-1 start is actually an improvement. Denver has played two sloppy games but still nearly beat the Indianapolis Colts. This team is too talented to not win double-digit games.

3. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are third in our power rankings. This is an old roster, and I do wonder if they have enough talent to make a deep run. If nothing else, Washington's coaching staff is good enough to lead this team down the stretch.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions got back on track with a blowout win over the Chicago Bears. I still expect a regression from this team given the departures of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, but if the Lions' team we saw in Week 2 is what we see for most of the season, things could get interesting...

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens got back in track with a solid win in Week 2 over the Cleveland Browns, and this team is among the most talented in the NFL. It's going to take a massive catastrophe for this team to not win a ton of games. They're first in our power rankings.