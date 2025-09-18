NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 2-0 team approaching Week 3

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season is already upon us. Let's power rank every 2-0 team as the season progresses.

Right now, there are 10 undefeated teams in the NFL, but there will be less after Week 3. It's always fun to keep track of the remaining unbeatens to see just how far they can go, but typically, teams win their first seven or eight games before suffering a loss.

Anyway, approaching Week 3, we've power ranked all 10 teams that have started off 2-0. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking every 2-0 team ahead of Week 3

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals would be a lot higher on this list of Joe Burrow wasn't out, obviously, but he's set to miss, potentially, the rest of the 2025 NFL Season with a turf toe injury, and it's yet another significant injury for Burrow.

Some have wondered if Burrow is slowly turning into the next Andrew Luck, and it unfortunately seems to be trending that way.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Not many expected the Indianapolis Colts to be this good, but here we are. I do worry that this team will soon collapse, as Daniel Jones might be riding a honeymoon phase before opposing defense figure him out, and we're still not yet sure if Shane Steichen is a legit head coach. The Colts have looked dominant across the first two weeks. Sure, they could win the AFC South this year, but I believe I can speak for many when I saw we simply need to see more.

Again bitten by the injury bug, Brock Purdy's status is up in the air for Week 3, but Mac Jones did play well against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The Niners have a fine roster when it's healthy, but it's nothing special anymore. They're no. 8 in our power rankings.

7. Arizona Cardinals

I have been quite high on the Arizona Cardinals all offseason, and the team is proving me right with a 2-0 start. I do wonder just how far they can do given they don't have a great roster, but this is a rock-solid football team.