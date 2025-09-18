NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 2-0 team approaching Week 3

6. Philadelphia Eagles

It's hard for me to love what the Eagles have done thus far. Sure, they're 2-0 on the season, but this offense has looked quite bad if you ask me. Jalen Hurts' deficiencies as a passer are clear as day, and this team might be in a position to win more because of pure roster talent than anything else. I do not get the sense that this is close to being the same team that won the Super Bowl this year, but as long as they keep winning...

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers simply dominant in the early part of the season and earned a nice win on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans. Tampa is a well-oiled machine, but they are a lower-ceiling team in my eyes. Yes, they will likely win double-digit games and the NFC South again, but I just cannot see this team making a deep run.

The duo of Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield is solid, but I get the sense that one of those figures isn't good enough to get this team over the hump again.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers are 2-0 with two-straight AFC West wins, so they are in a great spot. Justin Herbert has been playing well, but the run game has been a disaster thus far. The Chargers host the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and will look to take an early, commanding lead in the division.

3. Los Angeles Rams

A healthy Matthew Stafford will have the LA Rams in contention all year. Thus far, it's been a great start for the Rams. They've beaten the Texans and Titans and will have to fend-off the 49ers and Cardinals, the other 2-0 teams in the NFC West. The duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is among the very best in the NFL, and they are a huge reason why LA is no. 2 in our power rankings.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are likely 3-0 by the time the sun rises on Friday morning. They play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and should honestly blow them out. With the Bengals now likely being out of the picture and the Kansas City Chiefs looking awful thus far, the Bills might finally be in a position to make a Super Bowl run.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers look like the best team in the NFL. They have beaten the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the first two weeks. Those wins are huge for their seeding in the NFC playoffs. I truly do not see a major hole with the Packers, and I would not be shocked if they went out and made another notable trade if the right opportunity presented itself.