NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 3-0 team approaching Week 4 action

4. Philadelphia Eagles

I am not super high on the Philadelphia Eagles, as their offense hasn't looked all that great, but this team figured it out in the second half and mounted an impressive comeback against the LA Rams, an NFC juggernaut themselves.

I would not expect Philly to make another deep playoff run, but they know how to close out games and are also able to simply out-talent many of their opponents. The Eagles are no. 4 in our unbeaten team power rankings as Week 4 approaches.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? This team has been flat-out great for a while now, and Baker Mayfield continues to play football at a high level. Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, here are Mayfield's numbers, and they are just insanely impressive:



22-15 record

9,159 yards

67.4% completion

75 touchdowns

26 interceptions

100.6 rating

Tampa is again going to win the NFC South and again going to host a playoff game. Baker Mayfield is a huge reason for this team's success over the past few seasons. The Bucs are third in our power rankings.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers are a quick 3-0 in the AFC West and are atop the division. The Bolts might not be the most talented team on paper, and they aren't even the most talented team in the division, but this team might have the best coaching staff in the NFL.

Many wondered if the Kansas City Chiefs would be able to win the division for a 10th-year in a row, and through three games, that simply feels unlikely. LA plays the New York Giants in Week 4 and does have to travel across the country for a 1:00 PM game, so that early window on Sunday might be trouble, but for now, they're one of the best teams in the NFL.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are now 3-0 on the season and get to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season. With the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs both 1-2, and even the Houston Texans 0-3, the Bills feel like the clear-cut, runaway favorite in the conference yet again.

However, Buffalo has choked in the playoffs most every single season and have not been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, but 2025 does genuinely feel different, and I am not just saying that. The Bills should stack about 10 or 11 more wins this year and earn the top seed in the AFC unless something major happens...