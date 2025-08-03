NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2025

4. NFC East (Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels, Russell Wilson)

The NFC East features some great QB talent with Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts is alright himself. Russell Wilson came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and is now on his third team in as many seasons. Overall, the NFC East is still going to be a two-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season.

3. NFC West (Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold)

The NFC West may have a future Hall of Fame QB in Matthew Stafford. Brock Purdy has played in just three seasons and has already appeared in the Super Bowl, and Kyler Murray has been steady for years now. Sam Darnold is the main change from 2024 into 2025, as he signs with the Seattle Seahawks after a masterclass of a season last year with the Minnesota Vikings.

2. AFC North (Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco)

There are three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in this division in Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers is pretty much washed-up. Jackson and Burrow are at the top of their game, and Flacco can still be a steady presence from time to time.

Depending on what kind of Aaron Rodgers the Pittsburgh Steelers get, the AFC North might be a two or three-horse race.

1. AFC West (Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith)

The best QB talent in the NFL may belong to the AFC West. Geno Smith comes over in a trade between Seattle and Las Vegas, and Bo Nix truly broke out in 2024, shocking the NFL world. Patrick Mahomes doesn't need an introduction, and Justin Herbert has been above average for years now. The AFC West could end up also being the best and most competitive division in football in 2025.