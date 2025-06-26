Cowboys' season might be over before it begins thanks to this position

The Dallas Cowboys may not have a lot to look forward to in the 2025 NFL Season, and this position group is most to blame for that.

If nothing else, the Cowboys did trade for George Pickens, and that was a rather smart move if you ask me. Sure, Pickens does come with a little bit of baggage, but he's the WR2 that this team is missing and could form an elite duo with CeeDee Lamb.

On paper, the offensive line is solid, and the team is getting Dak Prescott back from his hamstring injury. Defensively, there are absolutely some issues, but if the secondary talent can get and stay on the field, that could raise up the entire unit.

Anyway, Dallas might have a path to a Wild Card berth in 2025 if all goes well, but this position group could end their season before it truly begins...

The Cowboys running backs are just... not good

Dallas has had a shaky run game for a little bit. Tony Pollard was decent, but he's been on the Tennessee Titans. The front office definitely remade the room this offseason, but on paper, things just aren't looking great. Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams were the two veteran additions. Both players fizzled out with their former teams, and there's a reason why they were available for such a cheap price.

But to be fair, Dallas did take both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL Draft, so I guess that's good for something. With that said, though, the room is absolutely a work in progress, and when the rubber meets the road, there may not be a legitimate RB1 to come out of this group in 2025. Sure, more of a committee approach can work, but the issue with this committee is that none of them might be effective.

This could put a ton of strain on the shoulders of Dak Prescott and the passing offense, and while they can absolutely do some damage, not having an efficient run game is going to be what ultimately ends their season before it begins.