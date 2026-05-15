NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC roster as the 2026 offseason continues

6. Chicago Bears

Chicago has a solid roster and comes in at No. 6 in our roster rankings. The defense got a bit of a makeover this offseason, and that unit could still use more talent, but the offensive line really took a step forward in 2025, and the playmakers are young and insanely talented.

Infusing the offense with Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Kyle Monangai has the Bears on the brink of contending, and while the defense does need to play better, there are still some notable players on that side of the ball like Montez Sweat, Devin Bush, and solid defensive backs in Coby Bryant, Jaylon Johnson, and rookie Dillon Thieneman.

5. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has not necessarily drafted well, but it's tough for this front office to not field a very good roster. Adding to the defensive line and wide receiver room this offseason, the 49ers clearly took a calculated approach to fill the most urgent needs.

There's also a reason why this team wins more than most. We have seen San Fran boast some notable defensive talent, though, as players like Nick Bosa, new addition Osa Odighizuwa, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw all are 'plus' players in their respective roles.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia always has a top-tier roster. Sure, there are questions with Jalen Hurts, but offensively, the Eagles have consistently had elite offensive line play and great playmakers. Even with AJ Brown likely getting traded, the receiver room should still thrive.

Defensively, Vic Fangio definitely helps raise this unit up, but the team does still have notable talent in the secondary with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and General Manager Howie Roseman always puts a major emphasis in the trenches.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle sports one of the best defenses in the NFL, perhaps having the deepest defensive line. The hard-hitting secondary is also a major strength, and the linebacker play is nearly elite.

Offensively, while the passing game is a bit top-heavy, the Seahawks were consistently able to throw the ball all over the place. I do have questions about the overall offensive line talent and the rushing attack without Kenneth Walker III, but this team is just so strong everywhere else, and it was evidenced last year during the Super Bowl run.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit's roster is special. On paper, the only thing that really sticks out is the defensive line outside of Aidan Hutchinson, but that unit still has considerable talent. There are Pro Bowl and All-Pro players littered all over the place, and for years now, the Lions have leaned into what they do the best.

With a high-flying offense, strong offensive line, and elite weapons, the Lions overwhelm opponents on offense, and simply getting some better injury luck and fielding an average defense will help the Lions return to contender status.

1. Los Angeles Rams

It's hard to find a flaw with the Los Angeles Rams roster. In the offseason, General Manager Les Snead quickly filled the major weakness by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, two cornerbacks formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Suddenly, this roster doesn't have a notable flaw. With competent linebacker play, an explosive defensive line, a borderline-elite offensive line, and above-average weapons, along with the reigning MVP, the Rams don't have a clear roster hole that would prevent them from winning it all in the 2026 season. The Rams are No. 1.