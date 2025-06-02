NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team by their best player for 2025

12. Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes, QB

Patrick Mahomes has had a couple of down years statistically, but no one would dispute his overall greatness.

11. Las Vegas Raiders - Brock Bowers, TE

Brock Bowers is an elite receiving tight end and is already one of the best at his position in the NFL.

10. Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and is 10th in our power rankings. He helped the Denver Broncos field the third-ranked scoring defense in the NFL in 2024.

9. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB

Jayden Daniels might just be an elite QB. He's ninth in our power rankings and could get some MVP love in 2025.

8. Philadelphia Eagles - Saquon Barkley, RB

Hitting the 2,000-yard mark in 2024, there will be a ton of pressure on Saquon Barkley to follow that up with another great season in 2025.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs, LT

Tristan Wirfs has played both tackle positions in the NFL and is elite on either side. He's inside the top-10 in our NFL power rankings.

6. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE

Myles Garrett has a Defensive Player of the Year award and over 100 sacks, so he's got a ticket to Canton when he decides to retire.

5. Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen, QB

The reigning MVP, Josh Allen comes in fifth in our power rankings.

4. Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow, QB

Joe Burrow had a 40-touchdown pass season that ended up being wasted away due to the Cincinnati Bengals awful defense.

3. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, RT

Penei Sewell is just a flat-out elite player, and while he does not play a sexy position, it's important that we understand just how solid he is and how valuable his presence is along the Detroit Lions offensive line.

2. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR

It's hard to argue that Justin Jefferson isn't the best non-QB in the NFL on offense. He's on a Hall of Fame pace and now gets to catch passes from JJ McCarthy in 2025 and beyond.

1. Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, QB

By far the best player in the NFL, Lamar Jackson truly should have won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season. He is the best dual-threat QB in the history of the NFL and still has a couple more years to go before he hits 30.