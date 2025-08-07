NFL Predictions: Every NFC team’s make-or-break non-QB player in 2025

Every NFL season hinges on more than just great quarterback play, and in the NFC, several non-QBs will be very crucial to their team’s success in 2025. Whether it’s a go-to pass rusher, a productive receiver, or a defensive anchor, these players have the power to swing their team’s season one way or the other.

In this article, we highlight one make-or-break non-quarterback for every NFC team, players whose performance could be the difference between a playoff run and a disappointing season.

Make-or-Break Non-quarterbacks for each NFC team in the 2025 season

Arizona Cardinals- Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Harrison-Kyler connection has to improve in 2025, after a somewhat disappointing first year. If the two can get going, this offense can get the fire power they need to seriously compete.

Atlanta Falcons- Jalon Walker

The Falcons pass rush was a massive weak spot in 2024, and first round pick Walker could be the solution. If Walker has an underwhelming rookie year, the Falcons may yet again have a weak pass rush.

Carolina Panthers- Derrick Brown

In 2024, the Panthers run defense was atrocious. If Brown can return to form after an injured 2024 season, this issue could be resolved very quickly.

Chicago Bears- Braxton Jones

Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in 2024, and after the line was improved in the interior, the team will be relying on improved play from whoever plays left tackle. Jones is the odds on favorite to start, and must do his job to keep Caleb upright.

Dallas Cowboys- Trevon Diggs

When the Dallas defense creates turnovers, they are at their best. In 2024, Diggs was hurt most the year. If the team can get a healthy season from Diggs, the Cowboys defense may be able to return to form.

Detroit Lions- Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions pass rush lacks serious threats aside from Hutchinson. The team will be very dependent on Hutchinson’s knack of being a complete game-wrecker.

Green Bay Packers- Matthew Golden

Green Bay spent a first round pick on a wideout for a reason. Golden needs to become the safety blanket that Love has not had so far.

Los Angeles Rams- Jared Verse

The Rams will be defensively dependent on their dominant defensive line. Verse, being the leader of this unit, must become a dominant pass rusher after a great rookie year.

Minnesota Vikings- Christian Darrisaw

In 2024, Darrisaw missed a lot of time due to injury. In 2025, the team cannot afford Darrisaw to miss time. J.J. needs a blindside protector, and Darrisaw will be the man to hopefully achieve the task.

New Orleans Saints- Kool-Aid McKinstry

For a rebuilding team in New Orleans, they need a difference maker in the back end. If Kool-Aid can become that, it would go a long way for many years to come.

New York Giants- Deonte Banks

Banks has shown glimpses of good play, just not at a consistent level. With the Giants adding secondary help this offseason, it will be up to Banks to level his game up to support this improved defense.

Philadelphia Eagles- Nolan Smith

Josh Sweat is out the door, in comes Nolan Smith as the full-time starter. Nolan has shown flashes, but now will be tasked with becoming the team's go to pass rusher.

San Francisco 49ers- Brandon Aiyuk

Once thought of as a top 10 wideout, Aiyuk’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of disastrous. If San Francisco wants to compete in 2025, Aiyuk will have to be a big part of the turnaround.

Seattle Seahawks- Abraham Lucas

Injuries have derailed a promising career. Still Seattle commits to Lucas for another year, and he needs to pull through. The Seahawks line has struggled badly without him, and would benefit heavily from a fully healthy year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Haason Reddick

Tampa Bay has been right on the cusp of a deep playoff run. If Reddick can return to his Philadelphia version of himself, it would go a long way in making the Bucs feel like a legit contender,

Washington Commanders- Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore took a step back in his short stint with Washington. Now with a full offseason in his belt, he needs to return to form to support a talented secondary.