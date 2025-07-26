NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's final four teams for the 2025 season

Let's take another unique stab at power rankings and rank the final four teams from 2024 for the 2025 NFL Season. There was definitely a huge surprise when the NFC and AFC title games rolled around back in the 2024 NFL Season.

I am not sure a single soul truly thought the Washington Commanders were going to make the run they ended up going on. In total, Washington won 14 games in 2024 and look to vault to an even higher status in 2025.

But the other three teams were pretty safe bets to make the title games last year. We decided to power rank these four remaining teams from 2024 for the 2025 NFL Season.

Ranking the final four NFL teams for the 2025 season

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just do not have a great roster and honestly have questions everywhere, especially along their offensive line. The team is absolutely getting too Patrick Mahomes-reliant, but the years of having lower draft picks is beginning to show some cracks in the armor. Kansas City is four in our power rankings.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

At the end of the day, Jalen Hurts is a good QB at best. With Hurts being extremely limited, Philly having yet another new offensive coordinator, and a few starters departing in free agency, the Eagles aren't going to be as good in 2025 as they were last year. They'll still make the playoffs, but the ceiling is limited. Furthermore, Saquon Barkley is entering his age-28 season and is surely not again going to rush for over 2,000 yards.

2. Washington Commanders

Adding guys like Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel in the offseason proves that the Washington Commanders are going all-in with this window they have, and you can't blame them. I am high on them to win the NFC East in 2025 and perhaps make a run to the Super Bowl. Washington could still use another starter in the secondary and maybe another OL starter, but they've got a great roster.

Arguably the best roster in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills added a good bit to their defensive line this offseason and are going to be showing many of the same names on offense as well. Buffalo has an easier schedule this year and there really isn't any reason to believe why they can't at least get back to the AFC title game, but as we know, this team has had Super Bowl expectations for years now.