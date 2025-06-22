NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most-likely first-time MVP winners for 2025

3. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Over Jared Goff's tenure with the Detroit Lions, they have won three, nine, 12, and 15 games, so this team is absolutely on the right track. Goff has thrown for 115 touchdowns against 39 interceptions during his Lions tenure for a stellar 100.2 passer rating.

He was on another planet in 2024, tossing 37 touchdowns, 4,629 yards, and finishing with a 111.8 passer rating.

Perhaps the new offensive system is what Goff needs to have another explosive season? And if he does, there wouldn't be any reason to not lump him in as an MVP candidate.

2. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

The untapped potential of Jayden Daniels is a huge reason I'm ranking him second. He and the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season, and by the end of the year, Daniels was already a top-10 QB in the NFL, and in my eyes, he's closer to no. 1 than no. 10 at this point.

A year two leap is on the table, but yes, I also do season how this team could regress. Anyway, Daniels is a legitimate dual-threat QB with mobility similar to that of Lamar Jackson. He could eat up a ton of rushing yards in 2025, and now that he's got an improved offensive line and weaponry at his disposal, he does have everything needed to carve out an early-career MVP award.

Can Jayden Daniels win the MVP in 2025? He can, but he's not top in our power rankings.

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Had the Cincinnati Bengals fielded an average defense and won 11 games, Joe Burrow probably would have won the MVP award. He threw for over 40 touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in what was the best season of his NFL career.

But their defense was among the worst in the NFL, so Cincy's nine-win season wasn't enough. They actually won five games in a row to end the year and still came a game short in the postseason. Well, with both Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart still not having contracts, the defense might actually turn out to be worse, but if we can assume that both are on the field come Week 1, the Bengals may actually have an improved unit.

Joe Burrow is also a top-2 QB on the planet, so it's not like he's incapable or anything. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both extended and Chase Brown set to breakout, Cincy's offense could reach new heights in 2025.