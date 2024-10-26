NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely first-time MVP winners in 2024
There are a handful of MVP candidates thus far in 2024 who could win it for the first time. Let's power rank them from least to most likely. It would be nice to see someone different win the MVP award this year, eh?
Ever since the 2020 NFL Season, only Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes have won the award. Additionally, I think it'd also be cool to see a non-QB win the award, as that has not happened since I was in middle school.
Well, there seem to be at least four players who could be first-time MVP winners in 2024 and who actually have a legitimate shot thus far. Let's power rank how likely they are to win the MVP aw
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
The last time a non-QB won the MVP award was when Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012. Could Derrick Henry be the next non-QB to win MVP? Perhaps. Henry signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason and is on pace to have the best season of his NFL career.
He and Lamar Jackson are turning into the most dangerous duo in the NFL. On the season, Henry has rushed for 873 yards on a stellar 6.5 yards per carry. Six point five!
He ranks 1st in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, longest rush, yards per carry, and yards per game. He's on pace for 2,120 rushing yards in 2024, which would break Eric Dickerson's single-season yardage record. Folks, we may be watching yet another all-time season from Derrick Henry. He could be on his way to not only an Offensive Player of the Year award, but an MVP award as well.
3. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leading the NFL with 18 touchdown passes this year, Baker Mayfield is just chucking the ball all over the place. He's got a 107.1 passer rating and is on pace to throw for 4,515 yards in 2024. Mayfield is easily having the best year of his NFL career, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 4th-best scoring offense in the NFL.
Shockingly, their defense is actually their main weak point this year, so that could put more on the shoulders of Mayfield. They're 4-3 on the season and could be in a great spot to win the NFC South for the second year in a row with Mayfield as the starter. He's definitely got some work to do, but there aren't a lot of other deserving players for the MVP award than the Bake Show.
2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen not having thrown an interception this year is just insanity. He threw 18 in the regular season in 2023. Being able to take care of the football like this could be what pushes the Buffalo Bills over the edge. They're 5-2 on the season and again in a great position to win the AFC East. I will say though; the AFC East is just bad this year outside of Buffalo, and they did lose in embarrassing fashion to the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, so the Bills' ceiling may not be all that high.
However, I would not be doing my job properly if I did not include Josh Allen in these MVP power rankings. He could be on his way to his first MVP award.
1. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is playing out of his mind in 2024, and he may be well on his way to his first NFL MVP award. The Detroit Lions are 5-1, and it's in large part to Goff, who was essentially thrown away by the LA Rams but has since revived his career with the Lions. In 2024, he's thrown for 10 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 111.5 passer rating. He's completing an insane 73.6% of his passes.
There may not be a more deserving player for the MVP award this year than Jared Goff.