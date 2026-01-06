NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely one and done teams in the playoffs

The NFL Playoff Picture is now officially set, as the Wild Card Round begins this weekend. Of the 14 teams that are in the playoffs, there may not be many that are truly good enough to make the Super Bowl.

However, with how wide open things have felt this year, we could have some drama. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks are the top seeds in each conference and will be on the bye in the first round. The other 12 teams are in action this weekend.

Let's talk about a handful of teams primed to go one and done in the playoffs.

Power ranking the most likely one and done teams for the 2025 NFL Playoffs

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been a great story this year, but the personnel just isn't made for the NFL playoffs. Key players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are out for the year, so that's hurt the defense. Offensively, this team is limited to a degree. All in all, the coaching staff has done most of the heaving-lifting this season, but a date with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round is going to overwhelm this roster.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the playoffs and are at Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. A couple of weeks ago, the Packers did lose at Soldier Field, and with Chicago being able to run the ball well, the Bears should be able to control the game. Chicago also takes the ball away at a high level. The Packers just don't really have much going for them right now and have lost key players like Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons to season-ending injuries. Green Bay will go one and done.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again in the playoffs, but they are once again primed to go one and done. For years now, the Steelers have just barely done enough to get into the playoffs, but this roster has not been built to win in the playoffs for years now. The main issue has been the revolving door at the QB position. If you couple that with a relatively average roster, you're not going to accomplish much in the playoffs.

1. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are just not a good football team - they're 8-9 for a reason and are likely going to get blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. Week to week, the Panthers just weren't a consistent team and aren't getting good enough play from Bryce Young, who isn't close to a franchise quarterback.

It's hard to argue with a playoff appearance, but this is a losing organization. Expect their playoff run to end early.