The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's rank the NFC starting quarterbacks as we get closer to draft day. The NFC does still appear to be wide open as we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason. There were some great teams in the conference last year, but just about all of them now have valid concerns heading into the NFL Draft.

Only time will tell if some of the regulars like the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions will remain atop the conference. We all know that without a top QB, no team is going to make a playoff run or win a Super Bowl.

Let's look at the starting QBs in the NFC ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and rank them here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC starting QBs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

16. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Not having played in a regular season game yet, JJ McCarthy is likely going to be the only starting QB in the NFC approaching the 2025 season who hasn't yet had regular season action. He is last in our power rankings until he proves otherwise.

15. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Getting limited action in 2024, Michael Penix Jr is now going to be 'the guy' in Atlanta. They have a nice group of playmakers on offense and could make some noise in 2025 if Penix pans out.

14. Bryce Young. Carolina Panthers

Actually playing quite well following his benching in 2024, Bryce Young is trending in the right direction and could shoot up these rankings as the 2025 NFL Season begins and rolls on.

13. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Clearly a washed-up player, Russell Wilson will now appear on his fourth team in five years. He is the starting QB of the New York Giants unless something major happens between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season. This might be Wilson's last chance in the NFL.

12. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr is an average QB at best and isn't someone who is going to lead a team to anywhere worthwhile at this point. He comes in at 12th in our NFC quarterback power rankings.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold had a great year with the Minnesota Vikings, but when you see what he was working with, it's not likely he has the same success with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw just six interceptions in his rookie season and now has a solid offensive line to work with approaching 2025. Williams could blossom into a start this coming season.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

It always seems like we are talking about Kyler Murray having loads of talent but not being quite as good as we think he can be. Murray is what he is at this point. He was the first overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals back in the 2019 NFL Draft.