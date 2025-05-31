NFL Power Rankings: Ranking non-playoff teams from 2024 for 2025 season

9. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott returning and now getting to throw to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could be what the passing attack has been missing for years now.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr is going to be a huge wild card for this team in 2025 - if he breaks out, the Falcons could absolutely win the NFC South, but they aren't anything special at the moment.

7. Seattle Seahawks

It's hard to figure out what the Seahawks were trying to do this offseason, but this team did win 10 games in 2024, so it's not like they're bad.

6. Miami Dolphins

If Tua Tagovailoa stays on the field for a majority of the season, the Miami Dolphins should at least finish with a winning record...

5. Chicago Bears

The overhauled offensive line and an offensive whiz as the head coach were outstanding additions and may have been what this franchise was missing. The Bears are fifth in our power rankings.

4. New England Patriots

One of my favorite sleeper teams for 2025, the New England Patriots have what it takes to make a massive leap and make a dent in the AFC with Drake Maye under center.

3. San Francisco 49ers

With the easiest schedule in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers could be in a great spot for a double-digit win season and a playoff berth. They won single-digit games in 2024 and missed the playoffs after making the Super Bowl in 2023.

2. Arizona Cardinals

The revamped Cardinals defensive line is going to be what propels this team into a Wild Card spot in the 2025 NFL Season - the Cards are close and could even compete for the NFC West title this season.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Just barely missing out on the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season, the Cincinnati Bengals come in first in our NFL power rankings of 2024 non-playoff teams. Had the Chiefs had something to play for in that Week 18 game against the Broncos, Cincy may have gotten in had Denver lost.