NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected NFC quarterbacks for the 2025 season

The NFC could be getting a lot better in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's rank the projected starters for the upcoming season. We could see some rookie and de-facto rookie QBs getting their first-ever regular season starts in the NFL in the NFC.

No position is more important in all of sports than the QB spot, so teams are really selling out and doing whatever it takes to land their franchise passer. As of now, we do have a pretty good idea of who the 16 starters will be in the NFC for the 2025 NFL Season.

We decided to power rank those 16 passers right here. Let's get into it.

Ranking projected starting QBs in the NFC for 2025

Unranked: Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints; JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

I am going to go out on a limb and say that Tyler Shough will end up starting for the New Orleans Saints, and JJ McCarthy is obviously the Minnesota Vikings' starter. Neither QB has taken a snap in a regular season game before, so in fairness, we will leave them unranked for now,

14. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr got some action near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but the verdict is still out, as he is as good as unproven at this point. Penix does have a great supporting cast around him, though.

13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young has to put it all together in year three if he wants to stick around with the Carolina Panthers. He did play quite well down the stretch in 2024, so that could be something.

12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is a washed-up quarterback at this point and really isn't going to amount to much anymore. Being on the lowly New York Giants isn't helping, either.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold played his tail off in the 2024 NFL Season with the Minnesota Vikings, but you get the sense that he is in for a regression on the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, as they simply do not have the same infrastructure as the Vikings did.

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

A dysfunctional rookie season to say the least, Caleb Williams is 10th in our power rankings and has an uphill battle to make it in the NFL.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

A perfectly 'average' QB if there ever was one, Kyler Murray is ninth in our power rankings but does have the skillset to breakout