NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie quarterbacks following Week 8 action
The rookie quarterback class in 2024 is certainly leaving their mark at the halfway point of the season. Let's power rank them once again after Week 8. We have a bit of movement in our latest rookie QB power rankings, folks.
We're now just about at the halfway point of the season, and the rookie starters since Week 1 are playing quite well if you ask me. We'll see if the second half ends up being any different, but it's looking good for a few of them.
As we close out Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season, let's get into our latest QB power rankings.
5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
You can't really expect New Orleans Saints' rookie QB Spencer Rattler to produce in this situation. It's a team filled with a ton of injuries and poor coaching. Sure, Rattler could develop into something in this league, but it's just a tough situation for the rookie to be in.
I would expect the New Orleans Saints to be sellers at the deadline and to hopefully begin a rebuild. That could allow Rattler to earn the starting job in 2025. And if it's in better conditions, he could thrive.
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye left the game with a head injury, but Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots managed to beat the New York Jets in Week 8. It'll be interesting to see if Maye needs to miss any time, but he's shown some good stuff thus far. The Patriots definitely need multiple starters along the offensive line and at wide receiver, but Drake Maye could be the long-term QB for the franchise.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears got the late-game lead against the Washington Commanders, and it seemed like they had just mounted the comeback win, but a Hail Mary completion from Jayden Daniels with no time left on the clock gave the Commanders the victory. Williams and the Bears just weren't all that good in Week 8 and drop to 4-3 and last place in the NFC North.
The Bears are still a fine team overall, but coaching does seem to be their weak point. The Bears and Williams will be fine and could be a Wild Card team, but this past Sunday was not a good look for the franchise.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has now taken the no. 2 spot in our rookie QB power rankings after a career game against the Carolina Panthers. Since Week 3, Bo Nix has been responsible for 11 total touchdowns and just one interception. The game is beginning to slow down for Nix and the Broncos' offense is beginning to figure some things out.
The Broncos taking Nix at pick 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft seemed to be bashed by many, but eight games in, the Denver Broncos are 5-3, in a playoff spot, and seeing their rookie QB grow before their eyes. Sean Payton and George Paton may have hit a home run with the selection of Nix, who is also proving to be an elite threat with his legs as well.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
OK, so, Hail Mary throws are mostly luck, and that Hail Mary completion from Jayden Daniels in Week 8 did not impact his ranking here. However, Daniels has been very good this year and the Commanders are not only 6-2, but are first in the NFC East.
Daniels and the Commanders are a total wagon in 2024 and should end up winning the division. Jayden Daniels is still no. 1 on our rookie QB power rankings as we close out Week 8. He's probably still the most likely candidate to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as well.
