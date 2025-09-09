NFL Power Rankings: Ranking second-year starting QBs after Week 1

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams played alright in the Chicago Bears' season opener on Monday Night Football, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A fourth quarter collapse was the deciding factor here, and while the Bears may have a long ways to go, Williams has a lot of promise attached to him. He's now thrown 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

He's thrown nearly four times as many touchdowns as interceptions, and if nothing else, that is a great ratio. It does show that Williams doesn't really put the ball in harm's way. He's fourth in our latest second-year QB power rankings.

3. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Completing 65% of his passes for two touchdowns and a pick on Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings could not have asked for a better regular season debut from their young QB. JJ McCarthy is just 22 years old and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

It's crucial to remember that this is going to be a long-ish process, as McCarthy is still one of the youngest players at the position in the NFL even though it's his second year. The Vikings do have a strong infrastructure in place, and the coaching expertise of Kevin O'Connell will always have this team in games. McCarthy is third in our power rankings.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

We can't get too overboard with Week 1 games. Bo Nix threw two interceptions in an ugly win, but he also threw four total interceptions in his first two games in 2024, but finished with 29 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions.

Nix and the Denver Broncos will be just fine, as they now move to 11-7 in the regular season in the Nix era. The offense is going to settle in and will be a lot better in Week 2 against the Colts. Bo Nix is second in our power rankings.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is an elite QB and helped lead the Washington Commanders to a Week 1 win over the New York Giants. Simply put, this is the QB who is going to lead the next generation at the position, and the Commanders could end up in Super Bowl contention this season. Jayden Daniels has been atop these rankings for a while now, and nothing has changed as Week 1 comes to a close in 2025.