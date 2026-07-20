NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting QBs most likely to make the Hall of Fame

5. Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills - Probably in at some point

Josh Allen has turned into one of the best quarterbacks of this generation, as he's a truly elite dual-threat passer, and MVP of the league, and is also someone who has been able to beat teams with his arms time and time again. Allen has eight playoff wins in his career, which ranks as tied for the 10th-most in the history of the league.

We all know the story with the Allen-era Buffalo Bills; the Super Bowl has evaded them despite being in the playoffs each year since 2019. Even if Allen never won a Super Bowl, he'd likely make a ton more Pro Bowls, acquire another MVP, and have some solid all-time standing in many quarterback categories.

4. Lamar Jackson - Definitely, but maybe not first ballot

A two-time MVP and the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time, Lamar Jackson would surely be a Hall of Famer if he retired tomorrow, but might not be first ballot at the moment. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens don't have a ton of playoff success together, which has been the main thing bringing this era down, but Jackson is a truly generational, one-of-one player.

He's obviously not been in the NFL for a ton of time, so a few more years of Jackson-brand football would cement a Hall of Fame career.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - Definitely, but maybe not first ballot

Matthew Stafford is 6th all-time in passing yards and 7th all-time in passing touchdowns. He's also an MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but has oddly only been named to the Pro Bowl three times, also being a first-team All-Pro just once.

The limited Pro Bowls and All-Pros could be due to his lengthy career when the Detroit Lions were horrific, but Stafford has built a Hall of Fame career with this stint with the Los Angeles Rams. His TD:INT ratio isn't special, and his overall lack of Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods might make the voting complicated one day.

I would personally shove Stafford into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, but it might not be that simple.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - Without a doubt

A three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP, Patrick Mahomes is, without a doubt, a future Hall of Famer. He's, realistically, the only player who has a chance to catch Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all-time, and depending on who you ask, Mahomes may already be one of the 10 best players at the position.

He's sincerely accomplished it all, and he's only set to play in his age-31 season.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - Without a doubt

A four-time MVP, Super Bowl champion, and 10-time Pro Bowler, Aaron Rodgers is a slam-dunk Hall of Famer one day and is No. 1 in our power rankings. He also ranks 4th in passing touchdowns and 5th in passing yards.

There really isn't anything getting in the way of this - Rodgers is an all-time great, as the accomplishments to back it up, and will one day be enshrined in the Hall.